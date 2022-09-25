"What a load of sh*te" - Floyd Mayweather fails to impress fans despite picking up knockout victory in latest exhibition match

Floyd Mayweather recently competed in an exhibition boxing match against Mikuru Asakura, a professional MMA fighter and popular YouTuber from Japan. Asakura currently fights in the Rizin Fighting Federation and has a record of 10-2 with the promotion.
'Money' was able to defeat his opponent via a second-round TKO, and MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu took to Twitter to post a clip of the fight-ending highlight.
Although the fight ended with Mayweather earning a finish, many fans are claiming that the result was predetermined, as the knockout blow appears to partially land around the ear area, which the Twitterverse has deemed to be non-concussive.
Twitter user @BcaseyMMA replied to Sandhu's tweet expressing his displeasure with the bout:
"Excuse me while I put on my shocked face... what a load of sh*te"
However, a few fans did not think that the fight was rigged. Professional MMA fighter Gerald Harris pointed out that the blow did appear to land behind the ear.
@JalomeJerry labeled the shot as a "legit kockout."
Floyd Mayweather wants to fight Conor McGregor again in 2023
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was a groundbreaking event. The biggest star in mixed martial arts at the time taking on arguably the best boxer of all time in a boxing match, attracted eyes from all corners of the globe.
Everyone tuned in to see if McGregor could do the impossible. Fans wanted to see if the Irishman could do what 49 professional boxers had failed to do against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.
Fortunately for the American, he was able to TKO McGregor late in the fight. However, it seems that Mayweather would like to give the 'The Notorious' a second bite at the cherry, after stating to TMZSports that he wants to fight the Irishman next year.
"I'm not mistaken Conor still has a few problems with his leg. So if it's going to happen, it's going to happen in 2023 and not 2022. This year I have an exhibition, this Saturday, and then after that in November I have another exhibition in Dubai. Then hopefully me and Conor McGregor can lock up in 2023, in a real fight actually"
Floyd Mayweather is willing to put his perfect 50-0 record on the line against McGregor and isn't interested in an exhibition bout with the Irishman. However, 'The Notorious' hasn't shown much interest in the rematch.