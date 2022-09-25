"What a load of sh*te" - Floyd Mayweather fails to impress fans despite picking up knockout victory in latest exhibition match

Floyd Mayweather recently competed in an exhibition boxing match against Mikuru Asakura, a professional MMA fighter and popular YouTuber from Japan. Asakura currently fights in the Rizin Fighting Federation and has a record of 10-2 with the promotion.

'Money' was able to defeat his opponent via a second-round TKO, and MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu took to Twitter to post a clip of the fight-ending highlight.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their boxing exhibition bout 🥊

Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their boxing exhibition bout 🥊https://t.co/fTMr3kE97o

Although the fight ended with Mayweather earning a finish, many fans are claiming that the result was predetermined, as the knockout blow appears to partially land around the ear area, which the Twitterverse has deemed to be non-concussive.

Twitter user @BcaseyMMA replied to Sandhu's tweet expressing his displeasure with the bout:

"Excuse me while I put on my shocked face... what a load of sh*te"

bobby casey @BcaseyMMA @SandhuMMA Excuse me while I put on my shocked face.....what a load of shite

This_Link_is_Dead @ErthboundMisft @SandhuMMA @arielhelwani I don't even think he connected with that right hand. Watch it in slow motion.

Taha Osman @TahaOsmann @SandhuMMA The reason he fights in Asia is cause these mfs are paid to take a dive. This is just like wrestling entertainment.

Zedaso @Zedaso @SandhuMMA Hit didn't even connect. Watch it in slow mo. Fake bollocks.

However, a few fans did not think that the fight was rigged. Professional MMA fighter Gerald Harris pointed out that the blow did appear to land behind the ear.

Gerald Harris @GHurricane @SandhuMMA Man yall be reaching, it landed right behind the ear. A stupid photo doesn't tell the truth.

@JalomeJerry labeled the shot as a "legit kockout."

Jerry Jalome @JalomeJerry @ryanmadden7 @SandhuMMA I didn't think so either, but it caught him right behind the ear. That's a legit knockout

Floyd Mayweather wants to fight Conor McGregor again in 2023

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was a groundbreaking event. The biggest star in mixed martial arts at the time taking on arguably the best boxer of all time in a boxing match, attracted eyes from all corners of the globe.

Everyone tuned in to see if McGregor could do the impossible. Fans wanted to see if the Irishman could do what 49 professional boxers had failed to do against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

Fortunately for the American, he was able to TKO McGregor late in the fight. However, it seems that Mayweather would like to give the 'The Notorious' a second bite at the cherry, after stating to TMZSports that he wants to fight the Irishman next year.

"I'm not mistaken Conor still has a few problems with his leg. So if it's going to happen, it's going to happen in 2023 and not 2022. This year I have an exhibition, this Saturday, and then after that in November I have another exhibition in Dubai. Then hopefully me and Conor McGregor can lock up in 2023, in a real fight actually"

Watch the video below from 1:30:

Floyd Mayweather is willing to put his perfect 50-0 record on the line against McGregor and isn't interested in an exhibition bout with the Irishman. However, 'The Notorious' hasn't shown much interest in the rematch.

