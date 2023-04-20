Floyd Mayweather backs Francis Ngannou's desire to box top heavyweights, offers to sign him to Mayweather promotions

Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC and subsequent venture into boxing has caught the attention of some elite-level boxers, and now joining them is Floyd Mayweather, who has offered the powerhouse the chance of a lifetime.

When locked in, 'The Predator' is arguably one of the most feared men on the planet as he is capable of shutting anybody's lights out in the blink of an eye. Despite some setbacks in the octagon, the Cameroonian proved to be one of the greatest knockout artists the sport has ever seen and has the resume to back it up.

After learning of Francis Ngannou's eagerness to get into boxing, Floyd Mayweather has proposed an offer to the former UFC star, revealing he would love to have him sign with Mayweather Promotions ahead of his imminent debut.

"I would love to work with Ngannou, I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. He's a very skilled guy and if he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it."

Mayweather Promotions has a growing number of well-known boxers under their leadership, with Gervonta Davis and "Rolly" Romero being the most notable names. Adding the popular Francis Ngannou to the list would likely be a welcome addition for both parties.

Despite being on top of the world as the UFC heavyweight champion, the 36-year-old decided to bet on himself and drop the title alongside the benefits that come with it to test his skills in the boxing ring.

Francis Ngannou boxing: Why didn't 'The Predator' re-sign with the UFC?

Since becoming one of the biggest names in the sport of mixed martial arts, Francis Ngannou has expressed his desire to lace up the boxing gloves and step into the squared circle.

Despite pushing the UFC to allow him to fight Tyson Fury while also signing a contract with their promotion, the deal was never agreed upon, leaving the athlete with a choice to make.

Ngannou ultimately chose to depart the company and has held talks with multiple MMA promotions alongside a number of high-profile names in boxing. As he approaches 37 years of age, it likely doesn't give too much of a window for a UFC return, though he still has time to have a blossoming career as a boxer.

