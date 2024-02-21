Floyd Mayweather claims he's the 'face of boxing' over legends like Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and Sugar Ray Leonard

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up the gloves and his record speaks for itself. His official record stands at 50-0, and he has, in the past, given himself the moniker 'TBE,' which stands for The Best Ever.

Mayweather is no stranger to controversy and has often claimed that he is the best boxer of all time. Despite showing respect to legendary fighters like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard, among others, he has consistently maintained his stance that he stands above the rest.

Recently, in an interview with The Pivot, Floyd Mayweather re-established his stance, saying:

"I'm really still the face of boxing. I'm appreciative for guys like Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard - so many guys who paved the way for me. But there's only one Floyd Mayweather. These fighters are not better than me.” [h/t - Michael Benson]

While Mayweather has retired from professional boxing, he has continued to take part in exhibition bouts. From kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa to YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, Mayweather has faced a host of big names since retiring from professional boxing.

He continues to remain in the limelight with his appearances in these exhibition contests, as well as through his promotional company Mayweather Promotions.

Floyd Mayweather shows off the cheque he wrote to the IRS

Mayweather, who adopted the moniker 'Money' towards the latter stages of his career, has never shied away from showing off his wealth. He recently took to Instagram to do just that, as he shared a picture of a cheque he wrote to the IRS, with a caption that read:

"Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff, I had to pay the IRS aka Uncle Sam $18,047,181. This is what I owed in taxes while I’m retired so just imagine what I was paying when I was activated."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's post here:

The cheque, which was for a little over $18 million, was, according to Mayweather, what he 'owed in taxes'. Despite having retired from professional boxing, he has far from abandoned the 'Money' persona.