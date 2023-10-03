“He’s like the Nicolas Cage of boxing now” - Floyd Mayweather’s alleged December fight plans spark hilarious social media frenzy

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from professional boxing in 2017 after defeating former UFC double champion Conor McGregor in one of the most lucrative boxing matches of all time. While he is no longer a professional boxer, 'Money' is still firmly entrenched in the sport as both a promoter and even as a competitor.

This is because Mayweather still fights under exhibition rules and, despite being 46 years old, has shown no signs of turning down relatively easy paydays by facing non-boxers in exhibition bouts. Since retiring, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has taken part in seven different exhibition boxing matches.

Now, a rumor is afloat that he may be set for a return to the squared circle this December. On X/Twitter, Michael Benson briefly covered a report about Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s next rumored bout, which is expected to be an exhibition on December 9 in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, it will reportedly be part of a Showtime pay-per-view and feature world-renowned boxers Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman, the latter of whom has been challenged by Claressa Shields for an intergender boxing match. On X/Twitter, fans reacted to the news of another Mayweather exhibition.

One fan claimed that Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s bizarre and random exhibition bouts resembled Nicolas Cage, an actor known for his strange behavior:

"He's like the Nicolas Cage of boxing now."

Meanwhile, another fan expressed no interest in watching another Mayweather exhibition:

"I’ll be watching Haney and Progarious"

One fan claimed that the reported bout is evidence of Showtime's rumored decision to leave boxing:

"Haymon really trying everything to convince showtime to stay lol"

Another fan, however, wondered why people still pay to watch Mayweather box:

"Man idk how people are still paying to watch Floyd"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Who has Floyd Mayweather Jr. faced since retiring?

Since walking away from professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has participated in seven exhibition bouts. However, he hasn't faced another boxer in any of them, as he has been explicit about his disinterest in taking on such a challenge after retiring.

Instead, 'Money' has focused entirely on fighting kickboxers, MMA fighters, and even social media influencers, having boxed Tenshin Nasukawa (prior to his transition into professional boxing), Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, Deji Olatunji, Aaron Chalmers, and most recently John Gotti III.

