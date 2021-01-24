Floyd Mayweather issues scathing statement about Conor McGregor after UFC 257 loss

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of influence in the world of boxing, despite only having competed in the sport just once against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather has now responded to McGregor's first-ever TKO loss in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Taking to Instagram, Floyd issued a bold statement on the unfair treatment that fans have shown towards him, despite Conor McGregor acting the same way as the former has throughout his career. The undefeated boxer claimed that he has been a target of racism and dedicated an entire post after McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier.

Floyd Mayweather reacts to Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier

Floyd Mayweather made a bold statement on social media by claiming that he is mostly hated by the world for his antics, whereas Conor McGregor is pretty much praised by everyone for the same type of moves he pulls off in the lead-up to fights.

Labeling McGregor as "Con Artist McLoser", Mayweather added that the Irishman will never be on his level and claimed that he is built differently, and his mindset is different. Floyd concluded his post by taking a dig at McGregor wanting to fight Manny Pacquiao, stating that nobody wants to see a fight between those two.

Here is what Floyd Mayweather posted in regards to Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 257:

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fought way back in 2017. The two men went ten rounds in a fight that saw Money Mayweather beat McGregor, in what could be labeled a typical Floyd Mayweather performance/victory.

What's next in store for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is now likely to take some time off before returning to the sport within the next few months, as he has claimed he would like to. The Irishman has stated that he doesn't want to stay inactive in the game and would love to compete as many times as he could in 2021.

Maybe we'll see these two share an Octagon again some day... #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/lBWg63ynik — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

While it is still unknown what plans UFC has in store for McGregor from here onwards, his loss to Dustin Poirier definitely was a historic moment for the sport of MMA.