Floyd Mayweather reportedly eyes $700 million-worth stake in New York Giants NFL team, fans issue reactions: "Master in investing"

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is, once again, diversifying his streams of income. This time, TMZ reports that the all-time great boxer is considering purchasing a 10% stake in the New York Giants.

The stake in question is worth $700 million, and the astronomical value has fans talking. The report, as previously mentioned, was first made by TMZ, who took to X/Twitter to share Mayweather's interest in the four-time Super Bowl champions. According to the tweet, Mayweather is at the head of a group interested in the purchase of the aforementioned 10% stake.

TMZ's tweet eventually drew the attention of Boxing Kingdom, a combat sports page. Its tweet surrounding Mayweather's rumored involvement with the New York Giants drew fans of 'The Sweet Science' to form a thread under it.

One fan poked fun at Mayweather's tendency to name teams and businesses after himself, provided he has the power to do so.

"He would rename the team after himself"

Others offered a more serious take, believing that the all-time great boxer was making a wise choice.

"That'll be a great choice by him"

Another fan agreed with the positive sentiment.

"Master in investing"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s reported interest in the New York Giants

The bulk of Mayweather's wealth was made during his legendary boxing run, which saw him retire undefeated with a pristine record of 50-0 after TKO'ing ex-two division UFC champion Conor McGregor in his final outing.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been raking in the money in exhibition matches

Despite retiring from professional boxing nearly a decade ago in 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr. hasn't fully abandoned the sport. He has since taken part in various exhibition bouts, none of which have been against boxers of much skill. He most recently faced John Gotti III in a rematch.

Check out Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s first fight with John Gotti III:

The buildup to the fight was marred by bad blood, largely due to Mayweather's excessive taunting in their first outing, which led to the bout's conclusion. Their rematch ended with no score, as is often the case with exhibitions.

