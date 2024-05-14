Floyd Mayweather reportedly returning to face former opponent he controversially defeated

In a surprising turn of events, boxing great Floyd Mayweather is set to make a return to competition at 47. He is reportedly set to face a former opponent of his in Victor Ortiz - a man who he defeated all the way back in 2011.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a flawless 50-0 record with his last professional win coming over MMA megastar Conor McGregor in Agust 2017. However, 'Money' has remained active in exhibition boxing and fought John Gotti III in his most recent bout, which took place in June 2023.

Recently, 'Money' posted a graphic on his Instagram that teased a big announcement on May 15 about his upcoming exhibition fight in Mexico. While there has been no formal announcement from the 47-year-old's side, boxing journalist Salvador Rodriguez recently took to X and claimed that Mayweather may fight former opponent Victor Ortiz:

"Mayweather in Mexico. They tell me Floyd 'Money' Mayweather will announce an exhibition fight against Victor 'Vicious' Ortiz for August 24 at the Plaza de Toros Mexico... Wednesday they give more details. Mayweather KOed Ortiz in 2011 by catching him with his guard down after a headbutt." [Translated from Spanish by Google]

Mayweather defeated Ortiz to win the WBC welterweight title in 2011. While he won the bout by KO, it has been one of the most controversial chapters of Mayweather's storied boxing career.

What happened in Floyd Mayweather vs. Victor Ortiz 1?

16 months after his win over Shane Mosley, Floyd Mayweather challenged the then-WBC welterweight champion, Victor Ortiz, on September 17, 2011.

In the fight, Ortiz appeared to have no answer to Mayweather's calculated attacks through the first three rounds and was trailing on the judges' scorecards. He had some success in Round 4 and managed to put 'Money' against the ropes. While unloading a barrage of punches, the Mexican jumped off the floor and hit Mayweather with a headbutt.

Referee Joe Cortez separated the fighters and deducted a point from Ortiz. After Cortez instructed to start the fight, Ortiz tried to hug Mayweather to apologize for the headbutt. However, Mayweather caught him off-guard and connected with a left hook. As Ortiz looked toward the referee to seek intervention, Mayweather landed a clean right straight that knocked the Mexican out.

He could not answer the 10-count and Mayweather was declared the winner. While the crowd seemed to be displeased with his means, Mayweather defended the knockout in the post-fight press conference. He said:

"It's like you hit me, you want to do me dirty and then two minutes later, want to be friends? It's the hurt business, it's boxing."

Mayweather also implied that the fight had officially resumed after the referee's instructions and it was Ortiz's responsibility to defend himself instead of trying to apologize mid-fight:

"It's fight time! Once we touch the gloves, it's fight time. It's open season."

Catch Mayweather's comments below (0:04):

Ortiz, who went on a three-fight losing streak after the Mayweather fight, retired from competition in 2022 with a 33-7-3 professional boxing record. At 37, the former foe is 10 years younger than Mayweather. It will be interesting to see if the age factor plays any role if the fight takes place.