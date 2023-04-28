Floyd Mayweather slights Oscar De La Hoya for not attending Davis vs. Garcia presser

Floyd Mayweather recently took a subtle dig at Oscar De La Hoya for not attending the press conference after the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight.

Mayweather and De La Hoya share a history, having been rivals in the ring as well as in business. 'Money' famously defeated 'The Golden Boy' via a split decision in 2007, and the two later became business rivals after turning to the promotional side of boxing.

Gervonta Davis was formerly a part of Mayweather Promotions and fought De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions star Ryan Garcia last weekend in Las Vegas. 'Tank' defeated 'KingRy' in the seventh round with a body shot that prevented him from continuing. Interestingly, Oscar De La Hoya was absent from the post-fight presser and later cited "death threats" as the cause of his absence.

Ahead of his exhibition match against John Gotti III on June 11, Floyd Mayweather discussed his protege's victory over Garcia and shaded his former rival for skipping his fighter's press conference. He stated:

"When it’s all said and done, Oscar De La Hoya’s not my promoter. We all approach situations in a different way... If I’m with you, I’m with you through the good, the bad and the ugly. And I’ve always spoke about loyalty. Loyalty is a lifestyle, not an action."

Catch Floyd Mayweather's comments below (1:58):

Floyd Mayweather next fight: 'Money' set to face grandson of notorious New York mob boss John Gotti

Floyd Mayweather is set to face John Gotti III on June 11 in an exhibition bout at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Gotti is a 30-year-old New Yorker with a record of 5-1 in MMA and 2-0 in professional boxing. He made his boxing debut in October 2022.

This fight will mark the 46-year-old Hall of Famer's seventh exhibition since his last sanctioned bout, and his fifth within the past year. He last fought TV star Aaron Chalmers on February 25 in London.

Interestingly, 'Money's next opponent is none other than the grandson of John Joseph Gotti Jr., who was the head of New York City's notorious Gambino crime family. Popularly referred to as the 'Teflon Don', John Gotti Jr. led a crime syndicate in the United States from 1985 until his arrest in 1990.

While Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing in August 2017 after his massive TKO victory against Conor McGregor, he continues to keep himself busy with exhibition bouts all over the globe. He notably fought against internet superstar Logan Paul in 2021.

