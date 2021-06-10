Reported Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul pay-per-view buy rate revealed

The world of combat sports is still reeling from the effects of the Showtime PPV featuring Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

While the PPV was touted as the biggest event to take place in 2021 owing to Floyd Mayweather's return to the squared circle, and sales suggest that it could certainly be one of the most successful events this year.

Combat Sports insider Michael Benson recently took to Twitter to reveal a staggering statistic regarding PPV sales of the event.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul reportedly did over one million US PPV buys. [According to @BoxingScene] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 9, 2021

However, this development may have been something that the purists of the sport were dreading because it proves that crossover and celebrity fights have the potential to breathe new life into a sport that had suffered a fall from grace.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exceeded expectations

Although fans were used to Floyd Mayweather raking in enormous amounts of money, the development certainly came as a surprise to the executives behind the fight as Logan Paul was an unknown and relatively untested entity.

With sources hinting at more than a million domestic buys - including satellite, streaming and cable - Showtime could be in for a huge haul worth $50M as far as media revenue is concerned.

Sources: The Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition generated over 1 million buys on pay-per-view. The PPV was available via Showtime and Fanmio at $49.99. There’s no precise PPV number available yet, but the show will at least exceed 1 million in buys — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 9, 2021

Nonetheless, this comes as no surprise since a legion of fans tuned in to watch the PPV on Showtime's website and application, causing widespread server issues.

The issues were so extensive that the network was forced to release a statement, offering refunds to all patrons who were unable to access the event even after having paid for it.

A source confirmed to BoxingScene that the network witnessed the largest single-day influx of users and customers by way of new sign-ups since its launch in 2015.

Suffering from success

This development certainly does not come as a shock to industry experts and pundits.

Factoring in the hold that Floyd Mayweather has always had over the combat sports community, attracting the reluctant purists of the sport, and Logan Paul's reach across social media, this event was destined to be a blockbuster.

However, this is still not Mayweather's most lucrative venture. If reports are to be believed, the projected PPV figures would rank somewhere below 20th on the all-time list.

