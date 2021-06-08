"You’re saying I’m now the best boxer in the world?"- KSI reacts after former foe Logan Paul goes the distance against Floyd Mayweather

KSI vs. Logan Paul was one of the most hyped rivalries in all of YouTube. Their two fights helped them enter the world of mainstream boxing while alleviating their status in the world of YouTube.

After their first fight ended up being a majority draw, KSI proved to be the better boxer when he beat Paul via split decision in their next outing. Incidentally, that was also the last time either of them fought, until recently.

In an exhibition match, Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather on June 6th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The fight went the distance, and as no judges were present, no victor was announced. This prompted KSI, or Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, to tweet that he was now the best boxer in the world, considering that he beat Logan.

So…You’re saying I’m now the best boxer in the world? — LORD KSI (@KSI) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Logan uploaded a photo of himself showboating in the final round on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with the caption "Win." Fans were impressed with the American Youtuber's performance in the fight as he could last the entirety of the eight rounds against arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Even if he did have a significant height and weight advantage, the skill disparity was enough for Mayweather to overcome Logan Paul. However, Logan was appreciative that he went the distance with Mayweather and said that it was a win in his mind.

Logan Paul vs. KSI: The greatest event in internet history

KSI started the era of YouTube boxing when he first fought and beat British YouTuber Joe Weller via knockout. He then called out Logan Paul in a fight, and the rest was history.

Their first fight broke all kinds of records, and after the bout ended in a draw, an immediate rematch became mandatory. Their second match at Staples Center in Los Angeles was held in similar fanfare as 12,00 people and major celebrities like Justin Bieber, Mike Tyson, and Tyron Woodley attended the event.

KSI won on a historic day for British YouTubers, and he is now in talks to face Jake Paul, who beat his younger brother Deji on the undercard of his first fight against Logan Paul.

