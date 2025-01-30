"Fluent in the language of fisticuffs" - Fans loving Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson's sparring and reunion in Bangkok

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is no stranger to sharing his wealth of knowledge in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. Recently, he welcomed now-retired flyweight MMA icon Demetrious Johnson to his home gym.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared snippets of 'The Iron Man' and the former 135-pound MMA world champion's training session on Instagram, which can be seen below:

Fans celebrated seeing the former opponents working out together and voiced their thoughts in the comments section:

"They may not speak the same verbal language, but they're fluent in the language of fisticuffs."

"In my opinion, the thing that makes Dj the goat is his willingness to learn, always, look in the pads clip how he listened to rodtang, Dj like others like him (for example GSP does this too) are always looking to learn, even now that he's retired, that's why he's the goat in my book. 🙏"

"The fact DJ survived an entire Muay Thai round against Rodtang make you realize how skilled he is definitely a complete fighter overall 🫱🏼‍🫲🏾"

"These are the kind of martial artists we want to see."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson starred in the first-ever hybrid rules matchup

ONE Championship broke new ground in combat sports when they produced the first-ever hybrid rules matchup between Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson at ONE X in March 2022.

The first and third rounds favored the former due to it being contested under Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth rounds were under MMA rules.

Rodtang took advantage of this and peppered Johnson with strikes from awkward angles that appeared to have rocked the American great multiple times. However, Johnson survived the onslaught and reached the second round, eventually sending the Thai hero to sleep via rear-naked choke.

