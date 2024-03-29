WATCH: Relive the historic mixed-rules matchup between martial arts royalty Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson at ONE X

ONE Championship has been giving combat sports fans all over the world must-watch live events and on their 10th-anniversary celebration card of ONE X in March 2022, they gave them a fight to remember between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson.

The martial arts legends fought each other in a special rules Muay Thai - MMA fight where rounds one and three were fought in Rodtang's specialty of Muay Thai and rounds two and four were contested in Johnson's MMA domain.

At the time, few would have ever thought that such an encounter would ever take place due to the logistics involved, but ONE Championship is all about trying new things.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion rocked 'Mighty Mouse' a handful of times throughout the opening round with his relentless pressure and pace, but the American star ultimately survived the onslaught to reach round two.

It was then where Johnson's MMA background shined as he soon caught Rodtang in a rear-naked choke which had him opting to keep fighting it, but soon passed out which forced referee Olivier Coste to step in, with Johnson taking the win via submission.

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon earn high praise from the fans

The special rules bout between Johnson and Rodtang lit up social media at the time due to the back-and-forth action fans witnessed.

In the aftermath of the contest, the fans gave them their flowers on social media and many commended Rodtang for not tapping out while saying the same of Johnson for surviving the Muay Thai round.

With the success of the Rodtang and Johnson bout, ONE Championship tweaked the formula in 2023 for Xiong Jing Nan and Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak's special rules striking match where the ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion took home the win via third-round TKO.