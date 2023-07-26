LOOK: Fans react to Demetrious Johnson putting unstoppable Rodtang to sleep

ONE flyweight world champion and MMA GOAT-contender Demetrious Johnson's last appearance inside the Circle was in a trilogy-defining win at ONE Fight Night 10 last May. For the first time in his legendary career, the heralded 'Mighty Mouse' fought and won a rubber match. He dominated former divisional world champion Adriano Moraes in a five-round unanimous decision victory. The bout was also Johnson's first on US soil since departing from the UFC in 2018.

Another ONE world champion who was triumphant that night in Denver, Colorado was ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The feared 'Iron Man' knocked out Mexico's Edgar Tabares with a vicious elbow to retain his belt.

About a year prior to ONE Fight Night 10, the two legends of their respective sports had a legendary match in ONE Championship's epic 10th-anniversary card, ONE X. Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang participated in the promotion's first-ever mixed rules bout, fighting alternating rounds between Muay Thai and MMA.

After a highly-exciting Muay Thai first round, DJ ended the night with a rear-naked choke in the second round, which was an MMA round. ONE posted a video of the fight's ending:

Here are some of the fan reactions to the video:

@561.seb highlighted the courage of both men to venture into unfamiliar territory:

"Huge respect to both of these guys, DJ for doing the Muay Thai round and Rodtang taking the mma round with no ground game. Killers"

@soenenoka was heartbroken that Rodtang lost, but expressed admiration for his refusal to tap out:

"Was hard to see my man get done like that 🥲 he went out like a champ tho 💪🏾👑"

@jvingozales seconded it:

"Took it like a legend. Huge respect to Rodtang"

The historic ONE Fight Night 10, which was ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil, can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.