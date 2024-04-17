Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson says his mental game allows him to "achieve levels" in martial arts

Demetrious Johnson has reached the peak of success in mixed martial arts by winning multiple world titles in various MMA organizations around the world. This incredible feat has made him a consensus member of the sport's Mount Rushmore.

But his secret is not only limited to his exceptional combat sports skills because, according to Johnson, his mental game has been the main catalyst for all his achievements.

'Mighty Mouse' talked about this during his most recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, as he explained:

"For me, my mindset, this is where makes me, I think, so good as an athlete and as a martial artist. It's my mindset to improve, continue to grown, and achieve levels I want to achieve. I've already reached the highest level of mixed martial arts, I've done that already for six years straight. Now it's like, can I achieve the highest level in BJJ as a black belt, and go win some tournaments?"

See the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson has been a dominant force in ONE Championship since arriving in 2018 and has since won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship crown and the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

The 37-year-old American has racked up a 6-1 record in the world's largest martial arts organization, as he defeated Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, Danny Kingad, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Adriano Moraes (twice).

His lone loss was courtesy of Moraes, who knocked him out in April 2021 at ONE on TNT I.

Demetrious Johnson continues to enjoy success in various Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments

Since making his debut at the 2023 World Masters IBJFF Jiu-Jitsu Championships in August, Johnson has made a name for himself by winning the gold medal in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative replicated this win in the recently concluded 2024 IBJJF Pan Championships last month in Florida.

Poll : Will we ever see Demetrious Johnson compete in a submission grappling match in ONE Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback