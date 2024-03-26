ONE flyweight MMA world champion and MMA GOAT contender Demetrious Johnson has added more feathers to his cap with two medals from his recent participation at the 2024 IBJFF Pan American Championship.

Expand Tweet

The ONE Championship superstar competed in the Masters 2 featherweight division and openweight division, where he captured the gold and silver medals, respectively.

In his recent vlog on his official YouTube channel, 'Mighty Mouse' gave his initial reaction to the competition, specifically the opposition he faced in the openweight category.

The 37-year-old Demetrious Johnson said:

"We didn't get double gold but we got a double with a silver. These guys are f**ing big. Damn it, I was so close."

In the finals of the openweight division, Johnson faced Brandon Paul Gagnon, who weighed in over 200 pounds, and his gallant effort fell short and settled for the silver finish, as he added:

"He did a good job extending me, and I was trying to get his foot off my hips and he did a good job of controlling and extending."

This is not the first time that Demetrious Johnson has captured multiple medals in an IBJJF tournament, as he previously secured the gold medal in the 2023 World Masters IBJFF Championships in August.

Demetrious Johnson says his son's passion for jiu-jitsu rubbed off on him

Thanks to his son, Johnson discovered a love for 'the gentle art' because his passion for the sport rubbed off on him.

This resulted in multiple medals in the first two jiu-jitsu tournaments he participated in, thus further cementing his status as one of the best combat sports athletes of all time.

Furthermore, Demetrious Johnson is on the cusp of earning the coveted BJJ black belt status, as he received his second stripe on his brown belt, and it is only a matter of time before he achieves this feat.

Despite being in the latter part of his career, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative proves that he ages like a fine wine with these recent successes. Fans are eager to see him grace the ONE Championship stage next.