"FML Drake curse!" - Fans react to Drake reportedly betting a combined $800,000 on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson matchup has a new variable in the form of Drake. The Canadian hip-hop star reportedly placed a $355,000 bet on Tyson to emerge victorious tonight. A post about the alleged bet has been making the rounds on X/Twitter, where it has drawn the attention of fans.

Drake is infamous for his poor betting record, with many joking that whoever he bets against is almost guaranteed to win. However, there have been instances of fighters he bets on, be it in boxing or MMA, winning regardless. The same is what fans will hope for Tyson.

Fans on X/Twitter bemoaned Drake's bet, fearing that it will cause Tyson to lose, as has been the case in the past with other fighters.

"Yeah it's over Mike losing"

This was echoed by another fan.

"FML Drake curse! Means Tyson loses!"

Some even expressed frustration over the rapper's decision to bet on such a pivotal bout.

"Drake why? The curse is back."

Another fan jokingly and prematurely congratulated 'The Problem Child' on his potential future win.

"Congrats Jake"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Drake betting on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul

Tyson himself is unlikely to give any credence to the superstitions that boxing fans subscribe to. In fact, it will likely motivate him to prove his detractors wrong and remind them that he is still the 'Iron Mike' of old. However, at 58 years old, it is a tall order.

Drake also bet on the UFC 309 main event, in addition to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

While Drake has bet $355,000 on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul, he has also bet $450,000 on Jon Jones to defeat all-time great MMA heavyweight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Not only did he bet on 'Bones' to successfully defend his title by finishing Miocic, but he also believed Jones would do so via knockout.

Given that Jones isn't known for his power, a knockout is an unusual choice unless he manages to drag Miocic to the mat and use his devastating ground-and-pound for a TKO.

