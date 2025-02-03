Following UFC Saudi Arabia, ex-UFC star calls for normalizing early fights

The timing of UFC events has always sparked discussion. Main cards frequently run late into the night, often leaving fans drained. However, the early prelims for UFC Saudi Arabia, which began at 9 AM ET, offered a welcome shift and proved to be a hit among viewers.

This earlier start time catered to international audiences while also providing a more fan-friendly schedule for those with daytime commitments.

A former UFC star has since voiced support for normalizing early fights, praising their convenience and the broader accessibility they bring to the sport.

Derek Brunson, a seasoned UFC veteran who left the promotion in 2023 and has found success in the PFL, recently weighed in on the timing of MMA events. Brunson has become an advocate for early fight cards, highlighting the fan-friendly schedule and emphasizing how they cater to international audiences while making the sport more accessible for those who can’t stay up late.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Derek Brunson's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Brunson’s support for normalizing early start times reflects his understanding of the global MMA community, while his recent wins in the PFL prove he is still a dominant force.

Israel Adesanya’s coach reacts to controversial eye-poke that paused UFC Saudi Arabia fight moments before stunning knockout

In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya experienced a rare setback, suffering just the second knockout loss of his storied MMA career. The man responsible was the rising French contender Nassourdine Imavov, whose precision and composure earned him the nickname 'The Sniper.'

Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman, addressed the controversial eye-poke during an interview with Submission Radio, shedding light on the pivotal moment in the fight.

Check out Bareman's comments on the video below (2:55):

While Imavov’s knockout victory was undeniably spectacular, the closing moments of the fight were not without a hint of controversy. However, it did little to overshadow the significance of his win.

'The Last Stylebender' wasted no time assuring referee Marc Goddard that he was fine to continue after the accidental eye-poke, insisting he was ready to fight on.

However, just moments later, Imavov capitalized with a devastating overhand right that sent Adesanya crashing to the canvas, sealing a stunning knockout victory. The sequence left many questioning what might have been had Adesanya taken more time to recover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.