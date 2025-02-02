UFC Saudi Arabia bonuses and aftermath: Nassourdine Imavov gets $50K for matching Dricus du Plessis' record, first women's fight in Kingdom, and more

UFC Saudi Arabia is now in the books and the event delivered several exciting moments. The fight card was held on Feb. 1 at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A five-round middleweight showdown between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov headlined the card. Imavov arguably scored the biggest victory of his career as he finished Adesanya via knockout in the second round.

'The Sniper' was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus and took home an extra $50,000 for his effforts. After the victory, Imavov is now tied with Dricus du Plessis for the second-most wins (8) in the 185-pound division since 2020.

A bantamweight clash between Vinicius Oliveira and Said Nurmagomedov also took place on the main card of UFC Fight Night 250. The bout was an entertaining back-and-forth affair that went the 15-minute distance. In the end, Oliveira emerged victorious via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in the Brazilian's favor.

The bout was awarded the Fight of the Night honors and both fighters received an extra $50,000 each.

A lightweight scrap between Fares Ziam and Mike Davis opened the main card of the event. Ziam outclassed his opponent and scored a comfortable unanimous decision victory with a 30-27 score by all three judges. Ziam now has the third-longest winning streak (5) in the promotion's lightweight division.

A flyweight matchup between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Mayra Bueno Silva marked the first UFC women's bout to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Jasudavicius scored a unanimous decision win with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27 in her favour. With seven UFC victories, the 35-year-old now has the second-most wins as a female 'Dana White's Contender Series' veteran.

Bogdan Grad and Lucas Alexander fought in a catchweight bout (148.5 pounds) in the prelims of the event. Grad scored an impressive knockout victory in the second round. He was also named among the winners of the Performance of the Night bonuses.

