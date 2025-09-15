"For the love of God let it be apturo," "Man this would be crazy" - Fans react to possible rivals for Conor McGregor's rumored Russian TUF role

A rumor about Conor McGregor is currently circulating. According to the buzz, McGregor is set to participate in the third season of the Russian TUF reality show, also known as ALF Global Reality. This news has captured the attention of fans.Additionally, it's been suggested that potential opposing coaches for McGregor could include notable UFC figures such as Ilia Topuria, Dustin Poirier, and even Jon Jones. The previous seasons of ALF Global Reality featured well-known fighters such as Nate Diaz, 'Bones', Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling.Check out the post suggesting Conor McGregor's inclusion below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @Home_of_Fight's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;For the love of God, let it be apturo&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;Man this would be crazy 🤣&quot;Others commented:&quot;Topuria vs McGregor in this would feed families&quot;&quot;Dustin said if he ever sees Conor, he’s gonna fight him. I doubt it’ll be Dustin.&quot;&quot;Topuria will not accept he doesn't like Russians&quot;&quot;Conor and Dustin would do numbers because they fully hate each other lol but do Ilia and Islam to set up the super fight 🤷🏻‍♂️&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]When Ilia Topuria explained why he would beat prime Conor McGregorIlia Topuria currently holds the UFC lightweight title, and prior to this, he was the champion of the featherweight division. With an unbeaten record, Topuria is considered one of the top names in MMA.Meanwhile, Conor McGregor was the first fighter to achieve the status of UFC double champion by simultaneously holding both the featherweight and lightweight belts.A few months ago, during a press conference in Spain, 'El Matador' previewed a potential matchup against a prime McGregor, saying:&quot;Without a doubt [I’d beat McGregor]. The sport evolves every year. It’s constantly evolving. It’s like comparing a football star from the '80s or '90s to today’s game. Would they shine? Maybe, but I think there are better players now&quot; [H/t: ChampRDS on X]