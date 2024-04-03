"For sure in the future" - Ruotolo brothers plan to link up with Thai superstar Superbon, hold Muay Thai seminars in Costa Rica gym

It has been said that twins have the strongest connections and ONE Championship submission grappling stars Tye and Kade Ruotolo have proven just that.

Since debuting under the world's largest martial arts promotion in 2022, the fans have touted the brothers as the future of their sport due to their undeniable talent.

The 21-year-olds living in San Diego, California, have competed in five bouts apiece and won all of them en route to becoming ONE world champions - Tye holding the welterweight submission grappling world title and Kade holding the lightweight equivalent.

Currently, the Ruotolo twins are investing in their future by building a gym in Costa Rica, which will serve as their training camp moving forward.

During an Ask Us Anything session on the Ruotolos' Instagram account, user @rionsplaysdrums asked the following question about their gym in Costa Rica:

"Will your gym in Costa Rica have Muay Thai camps or just BJJ?"

The Ruotolos responded:

"For sure in the future. Maybe we can get @superbon_banchamek to come out for a seminar 🤔"

Ruotolo twins to put winning streaks on the line

Fans need not wait long to see Tye and Kade Ruotolo back inside the ONE Circle as they will compete at ONE Fight Night 21 on Friday, April 5, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kade will feature in a catchweight (180 lbs) submission grappling bout against ONE Championship newcomer Francisco 'Chico' Lo in a duel of next-generation stars.

As for Tye, he will be putting up his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against a supremely confident Izaak Michell in the co-main event.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

