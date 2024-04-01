WATCH: Twin world champs Tye and Kade Ruotolo's perfect march in ONE Championship

Combat sports has seen a handful of families dominate their sport, albeit in different weight classes, and this certainly applies to submission grappling stars Tye and Kade Ruotolo.

The twins currently hold the ONE welterweight and lightweight submission grappling world championships, respectively, and have both been in a handful of high-profile matches under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

They were immediately thrown into the fire in their long-awaited debut bouts at ONE 157 in May 2022. Kade defeated legendary Japanese grappler and former ONE lightweight MMA world champ Shinya Aoki via unanimous decision.

As for Tye, he made American grappling legend Garry Tonon tap out to a D'Arce Choke in under two minutes, with their performances enthralling the fans throughout the night.

The twins would find their own success with Tye producing submission wins against Marat Gafurov and Dagi Arslanaliev out of his five total victories thus far with his brother posting the same amount of wins against elite-level competition like Uali Kurzhev plus two acclaimed unanimous decision wins over Tommy Langaker.

Relive the Ruotolo brothers' ONE Championship romp below:

Ruotolo twins set for high-profile matchups on April 5

Tye and Kade Ruotolo are headed to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 21 as they look to add more to their growing legacies on Friday.

In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo will defend his welterweight submission grappling world championship against Izaak Michell while Kade Ruotolo welcomes Francisco 'Chico' Lo to the promotion in a catchweight bout.

The twins' opponents are raring to make history and mess up their unblemished records under ONE Championship, but Tye and Kade Ruotolo are hard at work preventing such upsets.

ONE Fight Night 21 will be airing live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.