“For years, that was a loss” – Sage Northcutt says Cosmo Alexandre defeat left him in a tight spot for a long time

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt made an incredible return at ONE Fight Night 10 last year, which marked a huge moment in his career.

Four years away from competition was caused by several severe setbacks that had ‘Super’ Sage questioning whether he would ever make it back to doing what he loves.

On top of that, he was living with the impact of his ONE Championship debut that didn’t go to plan for him.

Back in 2019, he was finished in just under 30 seconds by Cosmo Alexandre and forced to wait a long time to finally put that memory behind him.

He couldn’t have done that any better than his performance last May against Ahmed Mujtaba, which well and truly confirmed that he was back with a vengeance to make up for all that lost time.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Northcutt opened up about how tough his long period of inactivity was after suffering a defeat:

“You’re only as good as your last performance. For me, for years, that was a loss. I’m thankful now that it’s a win.”

Sage Northcutt can now look to build on ONE Fight Night 10 on January 28

The second part of the comeback for Sage Northcutt is set to go down this weekend at ONE 165, which will see the promotion return to Tokyo, Japan.

After recovering from his injuries, Northcutt was set to make a return to the circle in 2021 to face Japanese icon Shinya Aoki. Once again, his comeback was delayed.

The two men are set to finally square off on January 28 inside the Ariake Arena,, where producing back-to-back wins will only help to put Northcutt’s difficult debut further into the rear view mirror.

‘Super’ Sage still has time on his side and all of the adversity he has faced in his career will only shape his legacy that he leaves behind.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.