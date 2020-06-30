Forbes announces Khabib Nurmagomedov as Russia's most successful celebrity; claim UFC lightweight champion made $16.5 million in 2019-20

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly Russia’s highest-earning celebrity under the age of 40, after having made a whopping $16.5 million in 2019-2020.

Forbes has reported that Nurmagomedov amassed a total of $16.5 million in earnings for the fiscal year ending in April 2020. The massive earnings made by the undefeated Dagestani fighter puts him in elite company, ahead of the likes of NHL superstars Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Artemi Panarin, amongst a host of other Russian celebrities.

Forbes forms the rankings based on a combination of the earnings of celebrities and their popularity on social media profiles and a few other factors. Khabib Nurmagomedov has over 20 million followers on Instagram, and that puts him on the top of the list of Russian celebrities when combined with his earnings, which includes money he made from the UFC, as well as sponsorships and speaking arrangements.

According to Bloody Elbow’s Karim Zidan, “despite his strict policy against sponsoring alcohol, cigarettes, or gambling products and services, Nurmagomedov was able to amass a sponsorship portfolio that included contracts with Reebok, Toyota, Gorilla Energy drink, and Alhadaya (black cumin oil).”

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov the most successful active UFC fighter?

The Forbes report further stated that Nurmagomedov charges approximately $78,000 for his speaking arrangements and factored the money he earned from there into his total earnings but that claim was later refuted by Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz who claimed that his client makes $300,000 for his speaking arrangements.

This is little bit wrong his speaking engagements 300k per day minimum https://t.co/2ehBJtd3Le — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 30, 2020

Nurmagomedov's only fight in 2019 was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September and it played a major part in his total earnings. The event took place in Abu Dhabi and the salaries were not officially released, but if Forbes’ claim is to be believed, Nurmagomedov made over $10 million for the fight alone.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his lightweight title against interim champ Justin Gaethje in September in Abu Dhabi.