"Forearm look like a bicep" - Fans thrilled by Mike Chandler's super-shredded avatar for welcoming Conor McGregor back into UFC octagon

Mike Chandler's ripped body has fans giddy with anticipation ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor. The two are slated to face each other at UFC 303.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since sustaining a leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He resumed training in 2023, following a long break due to surgeries and recovery.

Given that the two competed against one another as coaches in season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', McGregor was anticipated to face Chandler before the end of 2023. For several reasons, including McGregor's issues with USADA, their fight never happened.

However, following UFC 300, UFC CEO Dana White announced Conor McGregor's return to the octagon against Chandler at the promotion's annual International Fight Week event, capped off by UFC 303. The five-round, 170-pound bout is set to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chandler's previous organization, Bellator MMA, recently shared a picture of him alongside Paul Hughes. Just over five weeks away from UFC 303, the 38-year-old appeared completely shredded.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Forearm looks like a bicep''

Another fan wrote:

''Are we just gonna sit here and act like Chandler hasn’t always been chiseled af and his physique is shocking.''

Other fans wrote:

''Why I feel like they will both gas’s within the firs 2 mins of the fight trying to land nuclear warheads on each other.''

''Working out this much for max 2 rounds Conor is going to shut his lights out.''

Chandler is coming off a third-round submission defeat against Poirier at UFC 281. Meanwhile, McGregor is 2-3 over his last five fights, losing two straight bouts against Poirier.

Conor McGregor discusses his UFC return against Mike Chandler

Conor McGregor recently shared details about how he is getting ready for his UFC return against Mike Chandler.

During an interview with TheMacLife, 'The Notorious' expressed his eagerness to return and vowed that fans will see improvements. He said:

"I'm ready to go. I'm calm, I'm composed. I'm cold in the soul for this man [Chandler], yeah, and this whole thing. I'm coming back with a vengeance and I'm coming back with skill. So, I'm excited to show my skills, my man. I'm in a great place mentally, physically, spiritually. And five weeks, five days time, right back on the horse. Giddy up."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

