"Forever a coveted title" - Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 297 PPV headlined by Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297 is right around the corner, and Conor McGregor is hyped for all the blockbuster fights that have been lined up on the fight card. The Irishman recently shared a video on social media showing the event's headliners, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, facing off and expressed his excitement in the caption.

The first pay-per-view event of 2024 is set to go down this weekend at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Strickland and du Plessis. Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will go up against each other in the co-main event.

In a recent post on X, McGregor reacted to a video showing Strickland and du Plessis facing off after their pre-fight press conference. Lauding the UFC middleweight strap as a "coveted" title, he wrote:

"One hell of a main event fight and card lined up for the fans this Saturday! USA vs. SA for the middleweight gold, live from Canada. Forever a coveted title, the 185lb @ufc belt. On a roll with back to back to back mega events now right through the summer we are! Let’s go @ufc."

UFC 297 will also feature a welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Mike Mallot. Elsewhere on the card, Arnold Allen will face Movsar Evloev in a featherweight contest, and Chris Curtis will face Marc-Andre Barriault in a middleweight bout.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'Iron' promises to spoil the Irishman's plans for a grand comeback

Michael Chandler recently shared his thoughts on potentially fighting Conor McGregor next. The former Bellator lightweight champion isn't planning on letting McGregor have a victorious comeback and promised to pour water on his hopes of making a grand return to the spotlight.

On New Year's Eve, McGregor took to social media to announce that he'll be returning to the octagon during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in late June. He will be fighting Chandler in a 185-pound contest.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Chandler discussed the biggest fight of his career and explained why he would be at an advantage if they fought at the middleweight limit. He stated:

"I will go ahead and sour the night on June 29... We are both professionals. Whether the fight’s at 185 [pounds], 170, [or] 155, wherever it is at, I’m going to be this same guy right here because size to me is not an advantage... McGregor vs. Chandler, the greatest comeback in sports history he says, we are going to soil the night.”

