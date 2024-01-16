Conor McGregor mocks Michael Chandler's workout video with petty physique comparison

Conor McGregor recently ridiculed Michael Chandler's latest workout video on social media with a spiteful physique comparison. The Irishman uploaded a series of posts on X, taking aim at Chandler's weight, strength, and professional accomplishments.

On New Year's Eve, McGregor finally announced his highly anticipated return to combat sports. 'The Notorious' took to social media and revealed that he'll be facing Chandler during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in June and that their fight would be contested at middleweight.

While the UFC hasn't officially confirmed the bout, fans have taken McGregor's announcement to heart, and so has Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight champion is already preparing for the biggest fight of his career and recently shared some workout footage.

In a recent post on X, 'Iron' showed off his strength by pulling one of his training partners in the gym and promoting his personal fitness program on the 'Walk On Fitness' application. He wrote:

"The people you surround yourself with are either the wind in your sails or the anchor holding you back. In this case, @jholt_athelite and I are both of those things for each other - join us at @walkonfitness. Walk On. See you at the top!"

In response, McGregor went on a posting spree on X and mocked Chandler's video by belittling his next potential opponent's power and physique. He wrote:

"I can bench-press ten Chandlers."

The Irishman followed up with a post joking about Chandler's championship record in the UFC:

"Lifting belts > Lifting weights."

'The Notorious' also posted two photos comparing his physique to Chandler's and wrote:

"Coming soon on PPV muhahahaha."

Check out Conor McGregor's X posts below:

Screenshots from @TheNotoriousMMA on X

Chael Sonnen explains how Conor McGregor could beat Michael Chandler in a potential fight

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. 'The American Gangster' shared his thoughts on how their fight could play out and outlined the Irishman's path to victory.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated that the only way McGregor could emerge victorious was if he knocked Chandler out in the opening round. He said:

"Conor has one way to beat Michael Chandler... Turns out Conor's really good at knocking people out in the first round, but that is his only chance... If this sees the third round, we don't even have a conversation; for sure, Chandler wins. Michael Chandler could lose all ten minutes to get to the third round, but if the third round begins, Chandler wins the fight."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below