“Your days are numbered” - Fans react to Michael Chandler’s ominous prediction for Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler’s eerie prediction for the proposed Conor McGregor fight led to mixed reactions from MMA fans.

Chandler and McGregor have been linked for a fight over the last few months. Both men appeared as rival coaches on the The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023. The former Bellator lightweight champion was expected to welcome the Irishman back to the UFC octagon after the season concluded.

However, McGregor’s disagreements with USADA delayed his return to competition. But the Irishman enrolled in the USADA testing pool in late 2023, which removed a major hurdle from his path. Although it was speculated that he might compete at the milestone UFC 300 event, the 35-year-old recently claimed that he will take on Chandler on June 29, 2024.

Chandler seems confident in his ability to pull off the biggest win of his career over ‘The Notorious’. He recently took to X and gave a chilling prediction for the rumored fight. In the post, ‘Iron’ can be heard asking Siri to tell him the number of days left until June 29, 2024. Upon hearing the answer, Chandler said:

“You’re finished.”

Interestingly, the clip had a thumbnail of McGregor and Chandler’s face-off from TUF. The 36-year-old coupled the audio clip with a gravestone emoji, subtly indicating grave consequences for the former UFC double champ.

Fans gave mixed reactions to Chandler’s prediction in the comments section:

Michael Chandler starts the training camp for the Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor called out Michael Chandler to fight in the middleweight division. It's an uncharted territory for both men, but Chandler welcomed the proposition to fight the ‘best version’ of the Irishman.

The former Bellator lightweight champion wasted no time in starting the preparations. According to a post on his X account, Chandler has already started the training camp for the fight:

The UFC is yet to make an official announcement for McGregor vs. Chandler. If the fight takes place on June 29 as claimed by the Irishman, it will be his first competitive appearance in three years.

He last competed against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, a gruesome leg break suffered in the fight forced him to sit on the sidelines until now. The potential long-term impact of the injury on McGregor's fighting ability is one of the intriguing talking points of his return.