Michael Chandler forecasts Conor McGregor's doomed career trajectory after their potential clash - "There'll be an extra hint of satisfaction" 

Michael Chandler recently shared his two cents on a potential fight against Conor McGregor and predicted the Irishman's career path in the future. The former Bellator lightweight champion believes he'll be McGregor's last opponent and doesn't see him competing professionally after their bout.

After months of speculations and delays, McGregor announced his highly awaited comeback fight on New Year's Eve via social media. The Irishman revealed that he'll be fighting Chandler during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in late June and that their bout would be a middleweight affair.

It's worth noting that while both men appear to have accepted the June date and the 185-pound weight limit, the UFC hasn't officially announced the matchup. Nevertheless, 'Iron' is already preparing for the biggest fight of his career and is looking forward to silencing the UFC megastar in the cage.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Chandler was asked about the McGregor fight and if he'll be the Irishman's last fight. He replied:

"I do. I think I'll be the last [fight]... I think I'll dominate him in a fashion that, it's almost as if he can keep trying to come back, but he will have lost the fan's interest after I do what I'm going to do to him on June 29."

He continued:

"There's certainly an aspect of that - revenge aspect. Make him pay for the last year... I don't need to get emotional about it and fight outside of myself, but there will be an extra hint of satisfaction of ending this guy's career."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (14:53):

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Chael Sonnen outlines how Irishman could beat 'Iron'

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout. The former UFC contender broke down the fight and explained how the Irishman could beat the former Bellator lightweight champion.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated that 'The Notorious' has only one chance of beating Chandler, and that is if he knocked 'Iron' out in the opening round. He said:

"Conor has one way to beat Michael Chandler... Turns out Conor's really good at knocking people out in the first round, but that is his only chance... If this sees the third round, we don't even have a conversation, for sure Chandler wins. Michael Chandler could lose all ten minutes to get to the third round, but if the third round begins, Chandler wins the fight."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (6:38):