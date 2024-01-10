"That is his only chance" - Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor has just "one way" to beat Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is largely expected to make his comeback to the UFC in 2024, and Michael Chandler is the prime candidate to welcome him back into the octagon.

Although no official announcement has been made by the UFC as of this writing, 'The Notorious' took to social media on New Year's Eve claiming he would be making his comeback against Chandler during International Fight Week in June.

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen recently spoke on McGregor's chances against Chandler on his official YouTube channel. He identified McGregor's path to victory over the former Bellator champion:

"Conor has one way to beat Michael Chandler, of which is not gonna matter in the first round. Turns out Conor's really good at knocking people out in the first round, but that is his only chance. If this sees the second round, think of DraftKings or something, you got totally different odds. If this sees the third round, we don't even have a conversation, for sure Chandler wins. Chandler could lose all ten minutes to get to the third round, but if the third round begins, Chandler wins the fight."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments here:

Conor McGregor is generally well known for his striking game. However, the Irishman has also been known to slow down significantly as his fights progress, and many have called his cardio into question in the past.

Whether that will play a role against Michael Chandler, remains to be seen.

Conor McGregor says he is close to building "1,000 homes" in Ireland

Towards the tail-end of 2023, Conor McGregor appeared to be making his intentions to run for the Irish Presidency known. In the process, 'The Notorious' gained a lot of support from some members of the MMA community, as well as the general public.

Recently, the Irishman took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he was close to completing a project that entailed constructing "1,000 homes" for "social housing."

He wrote:

"Update on my end. I am now at close to 1000 homes in construction, readying for construction, or already completed construction across Ireland at the moment. All of which for social housing, despite some reports (not surprised) I recently completed a 21 home housing estate that got families in and housed just before the Christmas! The run I am on with this, I am going to keep going! More sites, more work, more families housed. Do your part! Put your money where your mouth is! Don’t just talk the talk. Walk the walk. McGregor Construction for Ireland"

Check out his tweet here:

