"I listen. I support. I adapt." - Conor McGregor explains why he'd make a good president for Ireland, names potential competitors 

Conor McGregor has expressed an interest in running for the presidency of Ireland, and outlined why he would make a good candidate.

The MMA star has been making headlines in recent weeks for his criticism of the Irish government on social media. 'Notorious' has been outraged at the handling of specific incidents that have occured, most recently commenting on the violent attack at a school in Dublin that left two adults and three children seriously injured.

Despite receiving support from a majority of his fans and also from a section of the Irish public, Conor McGregor's comments have seen him get into hot water with the law. According to reports, the Irishman is currently being investigated for inciting violence on social media for his tweets.

Despite these developments, McGregor has continued to voice his concerns about the government, most recently suggesting himself as a potential new candidate for the presidency.

The 35-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to outline reasons why he would make a good candidate. He said:

"Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you."

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor after BKFC 56 win

Mike Perry has issued a call out to Conor McGregor following his victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56.

Perry and Alvarez faced off in the main event of the BKFC card, which saw the two former UFC stars compete for the brand new 'King of Violence' title.

After a back-and-forth contest that involved both men getting bloodied and bruised, 'The Underground King's corner called a stop to the fight after Alvarez was unable to see out of his left eye.

After being handed the belt and the microphone, 'Platinum' took his shot by calling for the Irishmen to be his next opponent. He said:

"There's some fights out there that we wanna make, there's some fights out there that the world doesn't know if we can make. Conor McGregor would be a great match-up! I just beat somebody he fought for a world title. Who's bigger than that though? Nobody except for me."

