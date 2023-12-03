MMA world reacts as Mike Perry makes Eddie Alvarez quit in violent war at BKFC 56; calls out Conor McGregor with son crying in his arms  

Mike Perry closed out BKFC 56 in style as his relentless onslaught forced Eddie Alvarez's team to stop the contest after the second round. After an ultra-violent two rounds, Alvarez was pretty dinged up, with his left eye almost swollen shut in addition to a deep cut on his eyelid.

With the impressive TKO win, the former UFC fighter is already hunting for potential super fights against other high-profile combat sports superstars.

In an adrenaline-filled post-fight interview, the 32-year-old called out MMA megastar Conor McGregor. The fighter's berserk call out even left his infant son crying in his arms.

'Platinum's' absolute domination over Alvarez has riled fight fans, with many taking to social media to share their opinion on the bare-knuckle boxing star.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

"I'm more shocked that he let his kid witness that violence. Wtf."

"Mike Perry made his last two BKFC opponents quit. Wild."

"Crazy fight. So intense."

"God damn, this s**t is violent."

"I speak for everyone when I say we NEED a unification bout between the King of Violence BKFC champion Mike Perry and the UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje. What a war that would be."

"Why tf is Mike Perry unstoppable in BKFC?! 😭"

"Mike Perry is officially the BKFC GOAT."

"Am I getting soft or is it wild that his kid [is] there?"

"He [Perry] might not be the most technically skilled striker but he's got so much heart and grit idk who beats him bare knuckle."

Screenshots via X

When Joe Rogan and Mike Perry praised Conor McGregor's star power

Conor McGregor is easily the UFC's biggest pay-per-view star of all time, and Joe Rogan and Perry believe the Irishman can recreate the same success in bare-knuckle boxing.

During episode #141 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show, Rogan predicted that 'The Notorious' would do unprecedented business in bare-knuckle boxing in the unlikely event that he chooses to cross over to the sport:

"If somehow or another he agrees to fight bare-knuckle, I mean Jesus Christ, you know how big that'd be... I'd get a million pay-per-view buys, at least."

Perry also chimed in, saying:

"With Conor, it'd probably get two [or] three [million]."

Watch Rogan and Perry's comments below (1:40):

Catch the complete JRE segment below: