"Forgot to smoke cigars and pot" - Fans in splits over a hilarious Joe Rogan Experience twist on a viral internet trend

Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is arguably the most-listened-to podcast ever. The show often hosts a variety of guests, including actors, comedians, fighters, and politicians. A user named Jolieelena on TikTok recently uploaded a satirical video of her experience watching the popular podcast.

The viral trend often documents the user's journey from the beginning of watching a show or film to the point at which they fully immerse themselves in the world of the said piece of media, towards the end. In this case, the TikTok influencer did a satirical video of her watching Rogan's popular podcast from day one to day five.

The references in the video consisted of DMT, Elk hunting, and Big Pharma conspiracy theories. The UFC commentator is often seen talking about such topics that have now become his brand.

Check out the video down below:

Many fans took to the comments section of the post, shared by AmericanPapaBear on X, writing:

"She forgot to smoke cigars and pot."

Others wrote:

"She has to move to Austin now"

"She has some way to go but she's heading in the right direction."

"It took me years of listening to him but that's about right. Joe has the best job in the world."

"Lol. I watched this in a sauna."

Check out more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @AmericaPapaBear on X]

Joe Rogan provides insights into potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev had previously touched on potentially moving to the welterweight division. However, his teammate, Belal Muhammad, is the kingpin of the said weight class. His upcoming fight against Jack Della Maddalena will supposedly decide the fate of the division.

In the recent installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator recalls speaking to the CEO, Dana White, about a potential fight between Makhachev and Muhammad:

"He [Dana White] was actually specifically talking about what happens if Belal wins. Because, they've been talking about Islam fighting Belal. I would like that to happen if Belal wins. Jack Della Maddalena is a bad motherf*****. He's good."

Rogan continued:

"If Jack Della Maddalena wins, then he is the new welterweight champion and then maybe he fights Islam. The problem with Islam fighting Belal is that they train together. I think Khabib doesn't like that idea."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

