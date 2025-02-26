Former bantamweight MMA champ John Lineker eager to continue testing himself in kickboxing venture: “I like challenges”

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker considers himself as the consummate fighter who does shy from any challenge. It is the same mindset he is bringing when he makes his kickboxing debut in ONE Championship next month.

'Hands of Stone' is featured in a bantamweight kickboxing match at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He will take on former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto.

In an interview with ONE, Lineker spoke about his scheduled kickboxing debut, including his motivation behind it.

The 34-year-old American Top Team fighter said:

“I’m a fighter. I’m always ready. I want to fight Muay Thai again. I want to do other kickboxing fights and also these super-fights under special rules. I’m ready to fight, no matter what modality, I’ll accept it. I like challenges. I like to be fighting, and wherever ONE Championship puts me, I’ll be ready.”

John Lineker has had success outside of his traditional lane of MMA. In his last three matches, he has competed in Muay Thai, going 2-1 to date. It is something he looks to build on in his kickboxing foray.

For more details on ONE: 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, visit watch.onefc.com.

Hiroki Akimoto confident of beating John Lineker in kickboxing clash

Japanese fighter Hiroki Akimoto is not outrightly discounting the abilities of John Lineker in his kickboxing debut, but he is confident of emerging on top in their scheduled showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The former bantamweight kickboxing world champion shared this during the press conference for the marquee Japan event, highlighting some holes in the Brazilian star's striking game that he looks to capitalize come fight night.

Akimoto said:

"Lineker has been an MMA champion and recently had three Muay Thai fights. While he's a decisive fighter who scores knockdowns and KOs in his fights, I notice he has some openings. I'm looking to capitalize on those for a counter-KO."

The Akimoto-Lineker match is one of eight kickboxing matches already confirmed for ONE 172, which include the headlining flyweight contest between martial arts superstars Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

