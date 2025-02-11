  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Feel myself growing stronger” - Hiroki Akimoto eyeing a statement performance vs John Lineker to end frustrating slump

“Feel myself growing stronger” - Hiroki Akimoto eyeing a statement performance vs John Lineker to end frustrating slump

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:22 GMT
Hiroki Akimoto and John Lineker - Photo by ONE Championship
Hiroki Akimoto and John Lineker - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan wants to send a message. He's not one to be messed with.

When he takes on former bantamweight MMA titleholder 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker next month, Akimoto will be looking to put on a show, and once again prove why he's one of the best kickboxers on the planet.

Speaking at the recent ONE 172 press conference, Akimoto thanked fans for their continued support, and he says the best is yet to come.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Japanese star said:

"I'm very excited to compete in this event. Although I haven't achieved the results I wanted in my last three fights, I've been training rigorously every day and can feel myself growing stronger. I aim to deliver the best performance possible to make up for all the frustrating moments I've experienced. Thank you for your support."

Akimoto will attempt to snap a nasty three-fight losing skid. Prior to this recent slump, the 32-year-old had won five straight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Hiroki Akimoto set to face John Lineker at ONE 172

Japanese star Hiroki Akimoto will welcome dynamic Brazilian brawler 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker to the sport of kickboxing when they face off next month.

The two are set to lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Hiroki Akimoto's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी