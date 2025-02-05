“I notice he has some openings” - Hiroki Akimoto unfazed by fellow former champion John Lineker’s destructive power  

Hiroki Akimoto is not stressing over John Lineker's terrifying ability to separate people from their consciousness.

The Japanese superstar will welcome 'Hands of Stone' to the bantamweight kickboxing ranks in the star-studded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Lineker, a former bantamweight MMA world champion, has carried a notorious reputation as one of the most feared knockout artists in the world.

The 34-year-old even switched to Muay Thai and racked off two straight ferocious finishes using the weapons of mass destruction tucked away in his fists.

Now, the OCS Jiu-jitsu standout will look to conquer another sport in his first foray into the 145-pound kickboxing ranks.

Akimoto, however, doesn't seem too fazed about facing the legendary headhunter. As far as the Japanese tactician is concerned, Lineker leaves himself open after those wild haymakers, creating the perfect opportunity for retaliation.

The former bantamweight kickboxing world had this to say about the Brazilian bomber during the ONE 172 press conference:

"Lineker has been an MMA champion and recently had three Muay Thai fights. While he's a decisive fighter who scores knockdowns and KOs in his fights, I notice he has some openings. I'm looking to capitalize on those for a counter-KO."

Hiroki Akimoto versus John Lineker joins elite lineup of strikers at ONE 172

ONE 172 may just be the biggest martial arts spectacle of early 2025, headlined by the long-awaited clash between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

This epic card is indeed a striker's paradise, and Hiroki Akimoto and John Lineker's slugfest should fit right in.

The co-main event will pit Tawanchai PK Saenchai against Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane are slated to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai world championships.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will battle for the interim strawweight kickboxing crown. The vacant flyweight MMA throne will also have a new occupant once the dust settles between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu.

Head over to watch.onefc.com for more information about ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

