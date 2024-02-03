Former Bellator champ predicts BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

A former Bellator champion recently predicted what he thinks will transpire when Justin Gaethje defends his 'BMF' title against Max Holloway at UFC 300.

AJ McKee noted that he has been a longtime fan of the former UFC featherweight champion and even expressed interest in a dream fight against him in the past. While speaking to The Game Plan, the former Bellator featherweight champion and Grand Prix winner mentioned that there would be a lot of variables, especially considering the fight will be contested at 155 pounds. He said:

"Styles make fights, man and [Justin] Gaethje's a wrestler and he's a bigger fighter...I'm gonna have to go with Gaethje on that one but I'm always rooting for Holloway...He's not gonna have to cut weight, so I'm actually intrigued to see how it goes. But if Gaethje goes out there with a gameplan of just wrestle then we all know how that's gonna go." [13:28 - 13:57]

It will be interesting to see whether McKee's prediction will be correct as Holloway still has plenty of time to get his body adjusted to the heavier weight, so fans could be in for a surprise when he fights Gaethje at the milestone event.

Former Bellator champ AJ McKee describes Scott Coker's impact on MMA

Scott Coker has an excellent reputation in the MMA community for his decades of experience in the sport and, most recently, for being at the helm of Strikeforce and Bellator, which were viewed as major promotions.

During the aforementioned interview, former featherweight champion AJ McKee, one of Bellator's top homegrown stars during Coker's tenure, opened up about his dealings with Coker and complimented him for all the great work he has done in the sport. He said:

"He's been in the [fight] game for years. He's held some of the best fights that mixed martial arts has seen. From Glory to Pride, he's had anybody and everybody on his roster. He breeds champions and that's what it's all about." [2:38 - 2:55]

