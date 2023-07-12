Former boxing champ shares shocking take on Vladimir Putin vs. Donald Trump days after slamming trans athletes

Vladimir Putin vs. Donald Trump would certainly be one of the highest selling pay-per-view boxing matches of all time.

Former WBC and IBF super-middleweight boxing world champion Carl Froch was recently asked to weigh in on the hypothetical fight during an interview with BitcoinCasinos.com.

While Froch feels that the pair are too cordial to ever face off in the squared circle, he fancies Trump in a fight:

"Trump’s quite a big guy... They’re both quite men’s men aren’t they?... I don’t think they’d get in the ring and fight because I think they’re on the same page... I just think that Donald Trump and Putin would not get in a boxing ring because I think they’re quite fond of each other. If they were forced to get in there, I think Trump will hit him with a right hand and iron him out unconscious because he’s the bigger man."

The interview started with Carl Froch being asked how he would deal with the Just Stop Oil protestors jumping into the boxing ring and throwing orange paint around, as they've done at Wimbledon and The Ashes. He replied:

"I’d hit him with the biggest, dirtiest uppercut straight on the chin, send him into f*****g orbit. If they’re getting into my boxing ring, my workplace, I’m sorry – it’s my rules. Oil protestors, get in my ring at your peril. I would absolutely annihilate him with one punch straight on the jaw. I’d attempt to decapitate them." [Watch the video below from 0:26]

Watch the interview below (Froch on Trump vs. Putin from 2:10) :

Vladimir Putin vs. Donald Trump is unlikely to happen, but if it did, one wonders if Putin's background as a KGB special agent would have stood him in good stead against the American.

Vladimir Putin vs. Donald Trump: Who wins in a boxing match? The former US president answers

Vladimir Putin vs. Donald Trump in a boxing match would arguably be a bigger fight than Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in MMA.

With both men being full of self-belief, each would be confident that they would be the victor.

Whilst Vladimir Putin is yet to officially share his thoughts on the matter, Donald Trump chose to do so during a presidential rally in 2018. He said:

"They want me to get into a boxing match with him, I think I'd do very well."

Watch the video below from 0:45:

