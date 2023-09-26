Former champion Jamahal Hill prays for "controversial" ending to Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for his best interests

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill had an interesting wish ahead of the title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira in the co-main event of UFC 295.

The returning former champion Prochazka and former middleweight champ Pereira are both opponents he would have liked to face, according to Hill on his YouTube channel. He expressed his hope that the co-main event ends in an unconventional manner so that neither of the fighters lose out on their claim to the title. Hill said:

“They’re definitely two fighters that I wanted to meet in my reign as champion. I do still plan to meet [them] upon my return. I just kind of hate the fact that one kind of has to cancel the other out. For me personally the best thing that could happen would be like, I don’t know, a controversial type deal happening so that way they keep their value intact for both so I can just come back and do my thing. But it is what it is. I’m healing up, I’m coming along, doing physical therapy twice a day, just getting back to it."

Jamahal Hill also stated that he would attend UFC 295 and potentially hinted at a face-off with the victor of the fight. He said:

“I plan on being there [at the fight]. I’m gonna go, I’m gonna watch, I’m gonna see what happens, and I’ll look the next man in the eye and let him know what’s coming. I don’t got to say nothing, I can just give you a look and you know everything you need to know. I just can’t wait to be back. We’ll see who will sit as the steward on the throne until the king returns.”

Check out his full comments below on YouTube [6:52]:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira: Why did Jamahal Hill vacate the light heavyweight championship?

The UFC light heavyweight title has been in a state of limbo ever since Jiri Prochazka vacated it due to a shoulder injury.

Jamahal Hill won the title earlier this year against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 but did not manage to defend the title and vacated it six months later.

In July, 'Sweet Dreams' announced that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon and would be out for a while, without an exact duration. He also relinquished the title in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Jamahal Hill's announcement was met with a respectful response from Jiri Prochazka who appreciated the move, having done it earlier himself, and expressed his own eagerness to fight him.

