Former flyweight king Adriano Moraes calls out Reece McLaren

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes believes a fight with Australian standout Reece McLaren makes a lot of sense.

Adriano Moraes is coming off his third and final fight with flyweight rival Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight 10 on May 5. On that night, ‘Mikinho’ came up short of regaining the flyweight world title, suffering a unanimous decision defeat. Since then, Moraes has remained quiet for the most part, leading some to believe that the ONE Championship legend might throw in the towel on his iconic career.

Fortunately for fans, Moraes has no interest in walking away. In fact, ‘Mikinho’ has his next opponent already picked out. Speaking with ONE Championship, Moraes said:

“ONE’s flyweight division is very strong. It has many strong contenders. But I believe that a fight against Reece McLaren makes some sense, as we were defeated in the same event. So I think he could be my next opponent.”

Like Adriano Moraes, Reece McLaren is also coming off a loss at ONE Fight Night 10, coming up short against Kairat Akhmetov inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Though the loss set him back in the race for the flyweight title, ‘Lightning’ has still won four of his last six bouts, making him a formidable foe in one of the promotion’s most stacked divisions.

It also presents both men with a fresh matchup as they have never faced each other under the ONE banner despite having a combined 31 fights inside the Circle

Who do you see coming out on top in a flyweight showdown between Adriano Moraes and Reece McLaren?