Former flyweight world title contender Danny Kingad takes on Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 15

Filipino star Danny Kingad continues his march back to world title contention when he takes on Chinese dynamo Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 15 this October 6.

This will be Kingad’s second fight of the year after he utterly dominated Indonesian knockout machine Eko Roni Saputra at ONE Fight Night 7.

ABS-CBN News first reported the development.

In the report, the former ONE flyweight world title contender said a win over Hu could put him closer to a shot at Demetrious Johnson and the ONE flyweight world championship.

Kingad said:

“The goal is to get back into world title contention. I know that another win will put me in a good position to chase for the belt.”

He added:

“I'm excited. I know Hu Yong is a very skilled and dangerous fighter, so I’m doing everything to prepare for him and what he plans to do.”

Kingad is one of the best flyweights ever in ONE Championship history with an astounding record of 11-3. The no.3-ranked flyweight contender had some of the most memorable battles in the promotion, including ones against Johnson and former divisional king Adriano Moraes.

The 27-year-old had his first shot at gold when he challenged then-world champion Adriano Moraes for the flyweight belt at ONE: Legends of the World in November 2017.

Hu, meanwhile, is 6-1 in his ONE Championship tenure and is coming off a split decision win over Woo Sung Hoon at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June. His biggest win, though, happened at ONE 164 when he knocked out former ONE flyweight world champion Geje Eustaquio.

ONE Fight Night 15, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.