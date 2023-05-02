Relive the technical chess match between Demetrious Johnson and Danny Kingad

Filipino superstar Danny Kingad knew Demetrious Johnson was good, but he didn’t know to what extent until they squared off in October 2019.

Johnson and Kingad crossed paths in the final matchup of the ONE flyweight World Grand Prix, which took place in Tokyo, Japan at ONE: Century Part 1.

The Team Lakay representative was well-known for his striking capabilities, which Johnson tested early in the first round. However, it became obvious that while Kingad demonstrated great defensive technique, he had a hard time keeping the fight on its feet.

The takedown in the second round set the mood for what would happen next in the third and final round. As aforementioned, Kingad did well to scramble free and even attempt a submission of his own, but Johnson’s techniques and athleticism dictated the pace of the fight.

After three exciting rounds, the American superstar captured the decision to claim the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship and a one-way ticket to a world title fight against the then-flyweight king, Adriano Moraes.

Demetrious Johnson, the now reigning ONE flyweight world champion, settles the score in a massive world title trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes , relive the technical chess match between Johnson vs. Kingad below:

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III goes down on Friday, May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch the historic main event live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

