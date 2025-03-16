Former MMA fighter and Joe Rogan's friend shares two-word reaction to rumored UFC - Netflix collab

Joe Rogan’s friend and a former UFC heavyweight fighter has shared his reaction to the reports of Netflix being the new home of UFC. The individual claimed to have prior knowledge of the situation.

The promotion held its UFC 313 PPV event on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, providing fans with some exciting matchups. However, a lot of people had problems with pay-per-view purchases and streaming, which reportedly made the UFC executives angry with ESPN.

ACD MMA recently took to X and shared the news of UFC partnering with Netflix for their new broadcasting deal, writing:

''A reporter from the @nypost [@erichterrr] says he heard from a “well connected” source that the UFC’s next home will “almost DEFINITELY be Netflix”

In response to the news, the former UFC star in question, Brendan Schaub, wrote:

''Mmmm told ya''

Given that ESPN's deal with UFC is coming to an end this year, the aforementioned situation has made the matter worse. Schaub offered his opinion following UFC 313 and stated that it was a negotiation strategy more than a technical problem. The 41-year-old posted a video on his YouTube channel, saying:

''The whole ESPN+, the pay-per-view not working, they’re [in negotiations for their broadcast] rights right now, if you think that wasn’t on purpose, you’re out of your mind. That’s ESPN, who doesn’t give a flying f*ck about the UFC, really. They’re in turmoil. But if you don’t think that’s a flex from them... I’ve never had issues with them, now all of a sudden during [rights negotiations], issues just pop up? That’s someone going, ‘Oh, really, you want to play hard ball? This is what your numbers will look like without us.’” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Check out Brendan Schaub's full comments below:

Meanwhile, Dana White did not explain the streaming issues during the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, but he did disclose that many people were unhappy with the situation.

Joe Rogan makes a mistake at UFC 313

Joe Rogan was on the commentating duties alongside Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik at UFC 313. Given his passion for the sport, many believe Rogan is knowledgeable about fighters, yet at the PPV event, the podcaster made a silly error

During her strawweight bout with Amanda Lemos, Rogan unintentionally referred to Iasmin Lucindo as a "young man," a comment that quickly went viral on social media (via Awful Announcing's X post):

''Amanda Lemos is very dangerous. Very dangerous. But this young man has tremendous potential''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

