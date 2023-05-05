A group of former MMA fighters were recently involved in a massive brawl with a group of dads on Oklahoma golf course. The news was shared by TJ Eckert, a sports anchor for Tusla TV on Twitter where he spoke for both sides.

TJ Eckert revealed that the alercation began when the former MMA fighters saw some kids running around and asked them to move to avoid getting hit by the ball. However, things escalated when a woman yelled at the golfers and pulled in the dads of the children to fight the MMA group.

"CONTEXT! Both sides (1/2) Golfers (pink shirt, bald guy etc.) say kids were running around on course. They told kids to get back on other side of fence so they didn't get hit by ball. Lady from house yells at golfers, says dads will fight them. Golfers are former MMA fighters"

However, this is not how the event unfolded according to the dads involved in the altercation. They claimed that the golfers had asked the kids to watch out but when people at the house made a joke, someone from the MMA fighters group took offense and the fight began.

"House side (2/2) Golfers told house/kids to watch out. House made joke back. Bald guy freaked out, yelled at/cussed out kids and wives. Men from house ran out to confront golfers/stand up for women and children. Fight ensues. YOU DECIDE!"

MMA golfers fight dads: Fans react to the brawl

The wild altercation on the golf course in Oklahoma went viral over the internet and the social media platform Twitter is filled with reactions on the same. Fans seem to be split in two and are busy choosing which side to believe, take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Moral? Get your kids to behave and act with consideration and if they're being a nuisance then apologize for their bad behavior followed by punishment. Women need to stop being mana bears when their kids are actually jerks."

"Moral? Get your kids to behave and act with consideration and if they're being a nuisance then apologize for their bad behavior followed by punishment. Women need to stop being mana bears when their kids are actually jerks."

"If I see this on a golf course, those individuals involved should be banned for life from our sport. Yes for life."

"If I see this on a golf course, those individuals involved should be banned for life from our sport. Yes for life."

"It's all fun and games until one of those guys knows Oklahoma law and is carrying a firearm."

"It's all fun and games until one of those guys knows Oklahoma law and is carrying a firearm."

"Look at Karen waving her arms around and it doesn't take long to put the pieces together."

"Look at Karen waving her arms around and it doesn't take long to put the pieces together."

"Golf needs to do away with all the old tired manners and sportsmanship and be more accessible so we can grow the game."

"Golf needs to do away with all the old tired manners and sportsmanship and be more accessible so we can grow the game."

