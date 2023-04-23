Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition has brought about a host of changes to the social media platform, with the latest change targeting verified users with a blue check, extending to UFC athletes as well.

In Twitter's latest rollout, blue checks have been removed from all accounts, including legacy accounts that include world-renowned personalities, athletes, and global entities.

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis weighed in on the issue in a three-tweet long thread where he addressed how the shift in priorities at Twitter endangers athletes' impersonation:

"Was the point if verification not to protect people having their brand and identity f****d with? Like people retweet things without checking the validity of said account and statement all the time. It would be pretty easy to clone a person's profile and just start posting things that may have a damaging effect to said person."

Curtis also mentioned the rising threat of misinformation, especially when it concerns a well-known personality and the risk it poses to them:

"Whilst this can be an issue for anyone I have to reason that the risk of malicious attack rises substantially the more known you are. Like the badge wasn't saying you were special, it didn't come with any special privileges. It literally just meant that person you were talking to was actually them, or an account that represented them? I kind of feel like the entire point of the verified badge has been lost or misconstrued to be a status thing entirely?"

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis voices out his displeasure after no-contest ruling in Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Bobby Green's lightweight showdown against Jared Gordon was ruled a no contest after the two clashed heads in the first round. This was despite Green following up with ground and pound and finishing Gordon. A review overturned the decision and put the stoppage down to an accidental clash of heads, much to Green's ire.

Chris Curtis was on the receiving end of a similar headbutt but received no compensation for it as he lost to Kelvin Gastelum via decision at UFC 287. Curtis later appealed the decision but there has been no development on the part of the commission.

Curtis took to Twitter to express his disappointment after seeing a fair no-contest ruling being handed out despite not receiving the same for his most recent outing:

"Oh so we suddenly give a fuck about headbutts now... 🖕🖕🖕"

