WATCH: A furious Bobby Green walks away from press conference after no contest ruling

Bobby Green's lightweight showdown against Jared Gordon on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes ended in a no contest.

After Green made a strong start to the first round, an attempted jab forced him to lean in and inadvertently headbutt his opponent. The clash of heads threw Gordon to the canvas and helped Green capitalize by doing some ground and pound and earning the referee's intervention for a supposed win.

However, right before the result's announcement, officials reviewed the stoppage and overturned the result to a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads.

Bobby Green maintained composure inside the octagon after the no-contest was announced but could not hold back his emotions in the press conference.

In an expletive-filled rant, Green said:

“Did you ask me a question about my feelings before? You know how- f**k it, we’re gonna let some feelings out today. F**k this, f**k this, and f**k this. I get it, I get it, we f*****g clashed heads. I was trying to go for an elbow and he kind of dipped his head and we kind of clashed. But he was still f**king moving, he was trying to put me in a f*****g triangle. I fought the triangle shit off and he was still moving fine. And then after when I busted his a**, pow! Then he was f****d up. He was still straight. They want to try to slide me on my money. That’s what I am mad about. I need my money, bro. I need my money.”

Bobby Green's main concern was the missed payday due to losing out on a win.

Check out his full press conference appearance below:

UFC pros react to Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon no contest

Other UFC fighters reacted to the no-contest ruling in the Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon fight.

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling stated that it was the right outcome and that the two lightweights should fight again in a rematch.

"I think that was a headbutt for the knockdown then the follow up punches. Unfortunate for both guys. Gotta be a no contest #UFCVegas71"

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad also called for a rematch.

"Great call run it back that was gonna be a great fight"

Middleweight Chris Curtis voiced his displeasure and called out the UFC with regard to his controversial fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287. Curtis alleged that he was head-butted, and the scorecards did not reflect its effect on his loss.

"Oh so we suddenly give a fuck about headbutts now... 🖕🖕🖕"

