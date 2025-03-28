Former MMA world champion predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title clash

Dricus du Plessis is expected to defend his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev at some point this year. In a recent interview with MMAFighting's Damon Martin, former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder shared his thoughts on the bout.

The Dutchman parted ways with ONE Championship last year, and is currently on a two-fight win streak in the UFC, with an upcoming bout against the undefeated Bo Nickal at UFC Fight Night 256. According to him, he sees a title fight between du Plessis and Chimaev going

"Yeah, so, I've had some experience with both of the guys, I've trained with both of them, and I'd say, especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat's most likely gonna come out guns blazing again, shoot right away. But Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny sometimes. His footwork is not that bad, he gets out, he circles pretty well."

For this reason, he doesn't believe Chimaev will be able to take the South African down, at least not consistently. Moreover, Chimaev's well-known cardio issues could play a factor in the five-round bout, according to de Ridder.

"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away, and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round. And then every round he doesn't choke him out, it's gonna get worse for him, because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat."

Check out Reinier de Ridder's prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev (11:26):

Du Plessis is also one of the few middleweights capable of matching Chimaev's overwhelming physicality, which could greatly frustrate the unbeaten Chechen.

Other fighters have predicted Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has run through nearly everyone he has faced, with his most recent win over Robert Whittaker, an ex-middleweight champion, being particularly impressive. In a recent Submission Radio interview, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington touched on whether 'Borz' can beat Dricus du Plessis.

"I think DDP gets it done. I think his unorthodox style will surprise him. I think he's strong enough to fend off the takedowns. Khamzat's never been in a five-round fight, so I think Khamzat gets beaten up."

Check out Colby Covington evaluating Khamzat Chimaev's chances against Dricus du Plessis (17:40):

Henry Cejudo, a former UFC double champion, also favors the South African star over 'Borz.' Despite anticipation for the fight being high, the UFC has yet to make it official.

