Former neo-Nazi Sean Strickland makes eye-opening remark on Bryce Mitchell's "H**ler" comment: "A product of being on the internet"

Sean Strickland recently shared his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell's latest controversial opinions on the Holocaust and the genocidal Nazi dictator who caused it.

For context, in a recent episode of his podcast, Mitchell went on an extended diatribe about how Adolf H*tler was a "good guy" and denied that the Holocaust happened. He also claimed that H*tler was simply purifying his nation from the Jews who wanted to turn them "gay" in his unhinged rant.

Unsurprisingly, Mitchell's comments made waves in the MMA world, and many expressed their dismay at his words on social media. In a recent X post, Strickland shared his thoughts on the matter and gave his perspective on 'Thug Nasty' defending H*tler. He wrote:

"Not defending Bryce but! For the last year, we have been watching bloody kids, dead kids, and missing limbs being pulled out of rubble from Israeli bombs. We have been being forced fed that Americans are to blame for these. The truth is complex and grey. Hostage, generations of hate on both sides. We can sit here for hours arguing about cause and who is right and wrong... Bryce is a product of being on the internet too much. Nothing more, nothing less.

He continued:

I've been at a Trump rally thinking, "Wow, this feels like a Hitler speech." It is brainwashing. Find an enemy, attack the enemy, and rally the people around the enemy. There is a reason why he rallied millions of people to do evil acts. Hate and fear is the easiest way to get people to march in the direction you want... Bottom line, you don't fix hate with hate. In America or the world. Bryce is a product of the internet."

When Sean Strickland opened up about his neo-nazi past and getting over his misinformed beliefs

Sean Strickland is among the most popular UFC fighters and is well-known for his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues. Strickland is also a former neo-nazi and has openly spoken about how his journey getting over those beliefs.

In 2021, Strickland spoke to Ariel Helwani about how his grandfather influenced his childhood and how MMA saved him from living on the ideological fringe. He said:

"“My grandfather was this big piece of sh*t. When you’re a kid, you don’t see that, you hero-worship him... He just kind of filled your head with crazy sh**. Because you’re in seventh grade, spouting off Nazi [ideas] — you don’t f***ing know that... The moment I started training, I was like, f*ck man, I don’t hate anybody. Everyone’s cool. Then, a lot of people who helped me out in my life weren’t white. Usually, the white people in my life were f*cking d*cks." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

