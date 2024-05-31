It appears as though Gable Steveson has decided that his next career path will be on the field rather than in the cage. After plenty of speculation, the former Olympic gold medalist has signed with the Buffalo Bills and will be suiting up in the NFL this coming season.

After the 24-year-old was released from WWE earlier this month, there were a number of reports that he was considering offers from NFL teams as well as MMA promotions. Despite many believing that he would make a seamless transition to MMA, he elected to attempt an NFL career instead.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steveson has accepted an offer to join the Bills and will look to follow the footsteps of another former Olympic champion. Buffalo released punter Matt Haack in order to free up a roster spot to sign Steveson, who will be playing defensive tackle.

Trending

Last season, the Bills finished with a record of 11-6 and secured a playoff berth after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in their AFC Wild Card matchup. However, they were eliminated in their AFC Divisional playoff matchup against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, losing 24-27.

Schefter tweeted:

"Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most dominant college wrestlers in NCAA history, is signing with the [Buffalo] Bills, per his agent Carter Chow. Steveson now will try to join Bob Hayes as the only athlete to win a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic gold medal."

Check out Adam Schefter's tweet regarding Gable Steveson below:

Schefter's tweet regarding Steveson signing with the Bills [Image courtesy: @AdamSchefter - X]