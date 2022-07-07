Aung La N Sang helps actor Ethan Suplee make a Burmese salad

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is undeniably proud of his heritage. You can bet that Aung La N Sang will be there anytime someone expresses any sort of interest in anything Burmese.

In this case, actor Ethan Suplee, a good friend of Aung La’s, expressed interest in having the Burmese tea leaf salad. For those who aren't familiar, Suplee was a prominent character actor in the early 2000s. Due to his endomorphic form, Suplee was mostly cast to play characters who are in the plus-size department.

He has, however, turned his life around and has gone through one of the most inspiring weight-loss journeys you'll ever see:

Needless to say, the ultra-fit actor is very interested in trying out healthy cuisine, particularly salads. Upon expressing interest in having a tea leaf salad, Suplee had a problem acquiring a key ingredient that's crucial to the recipe: fermented tea leaves.

Suplee posted on Instagram how Aung La gave him some of the ingredients he needed:

"I shot a tv show called Chance (it’s on Hulu) a few years ago in San Francisco. My favorite discovery while there was a restaurant called Burma Superstar, and more specifically their Tea Leaf Salad. I mentioned to my friend @aunglansang how much I liked it, but that I’ve been unable to find fermented tea leaves in any Asian markets. He was kind enough to provide me with some. So here is my take on the Burmese Tea Leaf salad. Thanks Aung!"

Not only is Aung La N Sang one of the greatest fighters of his generation, he is also a great friend and an awesome dude to be around, not to mention a great ambassador to his home country of Myanmar.

Here's to hoping to see more of his wholesome acts of kindness in the future.

Aung La N Sang gave Reinier de Ridder advice about Vitaly Bigdash ahead of the Dutchman's title defense at ONE 159

ONE double-champ Reinier de Ridder and Vitaly Bigdash will lock horns in the main event of ONE 159 for the ONE middleweight world title. They do, however, have one thing in common: they have both faced Aung La N Sang twice in the past.

Reinier de Ridder and Aung La N Sang have developed a close bond through mutual respect and friendship after starting out as bitter rivals in the circle. Due to his awesome bro attitude, Aung La has given some useful advice to de Ridder on how to deal with his Russian challenger.

In an interview with ONE, de Ridder explained what he and Aung La talked about:

“Yeah, we talked about it a little bit. [Aung La N Sang] told me that [Bigdash] was pretty massive and that he missed weight twice. But hey, there’s not a lot there that I didn’t see already in the videos before. And he told me what I already know – that I’m going to dominate this guy.”

Like we said, Aung La is an awesome friend and a true bro to his friends. So much so that he'd give advice to a man whom he might face in the circle for the world title in the future

