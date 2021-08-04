Former rival Jose Aldo weighs in on Conor McGregor's road to recovery following leg-break at UFC 264

Jose Aldo hopes his former rival Conor McGregor will make a complete recovery from the nasty leg-break he suffered at UFC 264 earlier this month. In his main event encounter with Dustin Poirier, McGregor suffered a clean break of the tibia and fibula in his left leg.

In a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Jose Aldo said his heart went out to McGregor over the unfortunate incident. The Brazilian further stated that 'Notorious' can definitely return to competition at the highest level, but he must work hard for it. Aldo said he never doubts the grit and determination of champions and hailed McGregor as one.

“First of all, I’m upset with the injury. It’s quite hard, we work with our body, we try to keep it healthy because that way we can always be working. I think he can. I never doubt the champions, the mind and willpower of the champions. He has dominating before and was the lightweight and featherweight champion. It’s all up to him. If he wants to come back at a high level, he can do it,” said Aldo.

Thereafter, the Irishman underwent successful surgery in the United States and is now in recovery. Immediately after the surgery, Conor McGregor announced that he'd definitely compete inside the octagon again.

Jose Aldo credits Conor McGregor for showing fighting spirit at UFC 264

Jose Aldo also said that Conor McGregor did well to keep himself in the fight against Poirier prior to breaking his leg in the final seconds of the fight. He claimed the Irishman displayed a true fighting spirit inside the octagon at UFC 264 and credited him for the same.

“The fight was going well especially because Conor tried to be the fighter and win until that leg situation happened. I think if he wants to come back again, he will work hard, abdicate from certain things to get there, dedicate himself and go back to the winning path,” said Aldo.

Jose Aldo is set to return to the octagon this weekend to face bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265. Conor McGregor is out of action for at least a year.

